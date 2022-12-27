What does the 2022 funding winter indicate for start-ups in 2023?
2022 was a year of reckoning for Indian startups. New unicorns halved compared to last year, and mass layoffs followed. So, how did this year change Indian start-ups? How are they prepared for 2023?
The year 2022 was a year of reckoning for Indian startups. They were forced to re-evaluate their business models. For them the winter arrived early, as venture capitalists started tightening their purse strings. New unicorns halved and mass layoffs followed. Now, with 2022 coming to an end, the projections for next year are not very optimistic either. So how did this year change Indian start-ups? And, how have the year’s challenges prepared them for 2023? This podcast brings you the answers.
