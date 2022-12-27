JUST IN
What does the 2022 funding winter indicate for start-ups in 2023?
Ola, Uber worst platforms in providing fair work for gig workers: Report
Cipla's higher automation spends to continue for 3 more yrs: CTO Malhotra
Govt calls telecom operators on Wednesday to discuss rising call drops
FMCG industry hopes to recover lost volume, to shrug off shrinkflation
IT majors lowering revenue projections for FY23 amid macroeconomic troubles
Here's Why Karnataka HC barred Irani, Classic Legends from using 'Yezdi'
BIS norms to curb fake reviews to increase costs for online sellers: Report
Top headlines: Venugopal Dhoot arrested, Advent buys stake in Suven, & more
Noida Authority issues Rs 235 cr notice to DLF over Mall of India issue
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Business Standard

What does the 2022 funding winter indicate for start-ups in 2023?

2022 was a year of reckoning for Indian startups. New unicorns halved compared to last year, and mass layoffs followed. So, how did this year change Indian start-ups? How are they prepared for 2023?

Topics
india startup | Startup funding | unicorn companies

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

startups, unicorn, funding, fintech, companies, jobs, employment, management, governance, corporate, india inc, women, gender

ALSO READ

Byju's allegedly buying contacts of children, threatening parents: NCPCR

With a loss of Rs 4,588 crore, Byju's FY21 report card has many red marks

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

Govt asks Byju's to explain delay in filing audited financial accounts

The year 2022 was a year of reckoning for Indian startups. They were forced to re-evaluate their business models. For them the winter arrived early, as venture capitalists started tightening their purse strings. New unicorns halved and mass layoffs followed. Now, with 2022 coming to an end, the projections for next year are not very optimistic either. So how did this year change Indian start-ups? And, how have the year’s challenges prepared them for 2023? This podcast brings you the answers.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 13:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.