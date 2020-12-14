World's 'largest' street food vendor project: All you need to know

Food delivery and technology company Swiggy, is expanding its Vendors programme to 125 cities. It is doing this under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme.

What makes this partnership between and the government remarkable is that it is expected to lead to building 'world's largest' vendor project. In the first phase alone, will onboard about 36,000 vendors to whom the loan has been disbursed in 125 cities by the government.

But what has triggered this partnership and what are Swiggy's plans to achieve it?




