World's 'largest' street food vendor project: All you need to know

Food delivery and technology company Swiggy, is expanding its Street Food Vendors programme to 125 cities. It is doing this under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme.
What makes this partnership between Swiggy and the government remarkable is that it is expected to lead to building 'world's largest' street food vendor project. In the first phase alone, Swiggy will onboard about 36,000 vendors to whom the loan has been disbursed in 125 cities by the government.
But what has triggered this partnership and what are Swiggy’s plans to achieve it? In this podcast, Business Standard’s Peerzada Abrar explains the initiative
