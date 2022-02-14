Xiaomi's Manu Kr Jain on game plan for growth and the challenges faced

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep107: GDP growth, Manu Kumar Jain, markets, sin tax
Xiaomi 11T Pro review: An entry-level premium smartphone ahead of peers
Delhi Metro MD Interview: Mangu Singh on DMRC's twin challenges
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge review: Dull design but a solid package otherwise
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
-
Q1: Welcome to the Morning Show. Last year has been topsy-turvy for mobile devices primarily because of shortage of chips and all that stuff. How did the market behave for you? What were the challenges and what were the various phases you had to go through, last year? Ans:
- Last two years have been the toughest professionally
- Experienced worst supply chain disruption last year
- Manufacturing in India depends on raw materials coming from different countries
- Keeping the 15,000 retail partners motivated was a challenge during the pandemic
Is the competition toughening up or what is the reality on the ground?Ans:
- Fall in market share (in Q4) was the result of supply constraint, and not competition
- Last few months have been traumatic in relation to chipset supply and other supply chain constraints
- Fall in market share for a few quarters is fine, provided the company is on right trajectory from the long-term perspective
- Covid, supply constraints etc triggered a demand and supply imbalance in connected devices segment
- Industry expects this imbalance to go away by the middle of this year, driven by local manufacturing, robust supply chain and improvement in chipset supply
- Want to make India the manufacturing hub for connected device
- Want to export, but the short-term focus is to cater to the domestic demands
- India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for smartphones and connected devices
- Presently, the company is investing its time and energy into streamlining the supply chains
- There are more than just two brands that have done well in the top-of-the-line smartphone segment
- Xiaomi disrupted the smartphone industry in India after its launch
- Xiaomi didn’t focus on the premium market because when it entered India, the average selling price (ASP) of smartphones was Rs 5,000 to 6,000
- ASP of smartphones in India is around Rs 14,000 to 15,000 today
- Smartphones above Rs 20,000 price segment is considered a mid-premium market in India
- After ASP of smartphones went up above Rs 12,000 and share of devices above Rs 20,000 price segment has crossed 10-12% of the market, that’s when Xiaomi turned its focus on smartphones of the range Rs 20,000 to 50,000 and above
- Xiaomi’s growth in the Rs 20,000 to 50,000 smartphone segment was about 7x, from its small base
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU