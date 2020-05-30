A quick look at the major Covid-19 developmens across the world

Let's begin with India



It is quite interesting that the country reported not just its biggest single-day spike in cases and deaths on Saturday, but in recovery as well.

Data released by the shows that India’s official tally stands at 173,763, after recording a jump of 7,964 new cases, which is a rise of 4.8 per cent, and indeed is not good news.



However, the recovery rate has also been accelerated from just 4.5 per cent to 47.4 per cent after 11,264 patients were successfully treated, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,370 so far.



With a net addition of 265 casualties during the past 24 hours, the total death count in the country has risen to 4,971.



Now, let’s quickly go through the list of the most-affected states and UTs in terms of their single-day spike:

Delhi tops the list with 1,105 new cases, Tamil Nadu added as many as 874, Karnataka had 248, Haryana had 217, closely followed by Uttarakhand with 216 fresh cases.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the most affected state, has added 2,682 cases to take its tally to 62,228. The state has added more than 2,000 cases in each of the past 13 days, which means about 50.7 per cent (31,522) of all its cases have come in these 12 days alone.



