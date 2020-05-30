JUST IN
Resume hydroxychloroquine trials as Lancet's study incorrect: CSIR, others
Two militants killed by security forces in Kashmir's Kulgam district

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, news agency PTI reported.

The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Two militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he added.

The search operation is on in the area and further details are awaited.
