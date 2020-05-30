Two militants killed by security forces in Kashmir's Kulgam district

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kulgam district of on Saturday, police said.

A cordon and search operation was launched following information about the presence of militants in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, news agency PTI reported.

The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. Two militants were killed in the gunfight, the official said.





ALSO READ: Two terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he added.

The search operation is on in the area and further details are awaited.