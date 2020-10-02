JUST IN
Business Standard

Air ticket refund, international flights in Unlock 5: Key updates to know

Listen to the Podcast to know about Supreme Court's order on refund of tickets, travel bans, options for Indians who want to fly abroad and more

Topics
air travel | international flights | Aviation industry

Sukanya Roy & Arindam Majumder  |  New Delhi 

in-flight, flights, passengers, air hostess, airlines,aviation

From Supreme Court asking domestic airlines to make full refund of air tickets, extension of ban on international travel, to cancellation of flights over permission issue - there is so much happening in the world of aviation.

Business Standard's Arindam Majumder talks about all the recent announcements related to air travel and what it means for Indian passengers

First Published: Fri, October 02 2020. 18:18 IST

