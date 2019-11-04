All you need to know about the odd-even scheme in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Odd-even scheme 2019: Know list of exemptions, penalty and important rules
Letter to BS: Can city's high pollution level identify person at the wheel?
Top events of the day: PM to meet Shinzo Abe, odd-even scheme and more
Collective Diwali, laser crackers: Highlights of Kejriwal's plans for Delhi
Air purifier, pollution mask sales spike as Delhi battles health emergency
-
There seems to be no end to the woes of people residing in Delhi and other parts of north India. On Monday morning, Delhi air quality was in 'severe-plus emergency' category.
SAFAR, the government-run air quality monitoring and weather forecasting agency, said Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 708 at 6:30 am, which is 14 times the safe level of 0-50.. Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad also saw their air quality in the severe-plus emergency overall category.
NASA satellite imagery showed vast swathes of the northern plains, covering Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, blanketed under a smoky haze. Weather experts said any significant improvement in the situation is highly unlikely unless there is rainfall, which may occur on November 7 and 8
To tackle this, the odd-even scheme kick started today, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise. The impact of the scheme remains to be seen. The third edition of odd-even scheme will run till November 15.
Listen to the podcast to know the list of exemptions, penalty, important rules and how prepared is the Delhi government for the Odd-Even Scheme 2019
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU