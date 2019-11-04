All you need to know about the odd-even scheme in Delhi

There seems to be no end to the woes of people residing in and other parts of north India. On Monday morning, was in 'severe-plus emergency' category.

SAFAR, the government-run monitoring and weather forecasting agency, said Delhi’s index (AQI) was 708 at 6:30 am, which is 14 times the safe level of 0-50.. Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad also saw their air quality in the severe-plus emergency overall category.



NASA satellite imagery showed vast swathes of the northern plains, covering Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, blanketed under a smoky haze. Weather experts said any significant improvement in the situation is highly unlikely unless there is rainfall, which may occur on November 7 and 8





To tackle this, the kick started today, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise. The impact of the scheme remains to be seen. The third edition of will run till November 15.

Listen to the podcast to know the list of exemptions, penalty, important rules and how prepared is the Delhi government for the 2019