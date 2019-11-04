JUST IN
All you need to know about the odd-even scheme in Delhi

The Odd-Even scheme 2019 will be applicable between 8 am to 8 pm only from today till November 15

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

There seems to be no end to the woes of people residing in Delhi and other parts of north India. On Monday morning, Delhi air quality was in 'severe-plus emergency' category.

SAFAR, the government-run air quality monitoring and weather forecasting agency, said Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 708 at 6:30 am, which is 14 times the safe level of 0-50.. Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad also saw their air quality in the severe-plus emergency overall category.

NASA satellite imagery showed vast swathes of the northern plains, covering Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, blanketed under a smoky haze. Weather experts said any significant improvement in the situation is highly unlikely unless there is rainfall, which may occur on November 7 and 8

To tackle this, the odd-even scheme kick started today, with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise. The impact of the scheme remains to be seen. The third edition of odd-even scheme will run till November 15.

Listen to the podcast to know the list of exemptions, penalty, important rules and how prepared is the Delhi government for the Odd-Even Scheme 2019
First Published: Mon, November 04 2019. 13:09 IST

