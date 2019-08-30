BS Podcast: The 'NRC clock' is ticking for over 4 million people in Assam

The clock is ticking for over four million people in Assam. On Saturday, the government will release the final Register of Citizens (NRC) list, over a year after the first list was declared.

This list will determine whether a person residing in Assam is an Indian or a foreigner.

The announcement of the final list is likely to be the biggest development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, after the Centre's move to scrap special status from Jammu and Kashmir.

What will happen to those whose names do not appear in the list?

Those excluded from the final will get a window of 10 months to prove their citizenship. Each person excluded will have a maximum of 120 days or four months from the date of publication of the final to present his or her case at a Foreigners’ Tribunal, which has to dispose of the case within six months. If they fail to prove their identity, they will be sent to detention camps.