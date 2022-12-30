JUST IN
Business Standard

Can millets be India's own super crop?

Millets are reemerging as nutri-cereals or smart foods, thanks to their therapeutic qualities and nutritional superiority compared to rice, wheat. What will make this a 'wonder crop' of masses?

crops | millets | Millets production

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

millets
Millet farm

The next year will also be marked as the International Year of the Millet. India spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, which was supported by 72 countries and passed in March 2021. A staple grain variety of the past, millets are also reemerging as Nutri-cereals or smart foods today, thanks to their therapeutic qualities and nutritional superiority compared to rice, wheat, and corn. So what will it take to make this “wonder food” become a “wonder crop” of masses in India? This podcast explores the idea.

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 13:14 IST
