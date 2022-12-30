Can millets be India's own super crop?

The next year will also be marked as the International Year of the Millet. India spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution, which was supported by 72 countries and passed in March 2021. A staple grain variety of the past, are also reemerging as Nutri-cereals or smart foods today, thanks to their therapeutic qualities and nutritional superiority compared to rice, wheat, and corn. So what will it take to make this “wonder food” become a “wonder crop” of masses in India? This podcast explores the idea.