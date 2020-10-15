JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Controversy over Tanishq advertisement: Who said what & the story so far

Listen to the Podcast to know about the much talked about Tanishq ad controversy, which has attracted criticism as well as support from across the country

Topics
Tanishq | Tata group | Hindutva

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

tanishq ad

A Tanishq ad on interfaith love triggered a furious backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting love jihad', prompting the company to withdraw the film citing hurt sentiments and the well-being of its staff.

For more, listen to the podcast

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 15 2020. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.