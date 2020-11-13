Coronavirus updates: 2nd wave in Maharashtra 'soon' & the vaccine challenge

The has asked the authorities to ensure there is no complacency in testing and said labs should be functional in every district and municipal corporation limits. A circular from the government's health services directorate dated November 11 said a second wave of the pandemic is likely in January-February based on what is happening in Europe.

If we talk of the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister has pointed at pollution as a reason for the spike and hoped to control its spread in the next 7-10 days. The number of Covid-19 deaths in Delhi rose by a record high on Thursday to 104 as the city also reported the greatest number of infections (7,053) in India.

