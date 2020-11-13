Covid-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days: CM

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the COVID-19 situation in the national capital should come under control in seven to 10 days and that his government is taking several steps in this regard.
Kejriwal also said that pollution is the "biggest" reason behind the spike in coronavirus cases in the city.
"COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation should come under control in 7 to 10 days and the cases should start decreasing," he said during a press conference.
"Pollution is biggest reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi. We had situation under control until October 20," the CM said.
Citing a report, Kejriwal also said that the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decomposed 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue in 24 villages in Delhi.
The Delhi government will submit the report along with a petition to Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, and urge it to issue directions to all state government to implement it.
Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday, while 104 more fatalities in a same period, the highest in over five months, pushed the death toll to 7,332, authorities said.
The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while 85 deaths linked to the disease were recorded on that day.
