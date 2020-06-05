Coronavirus updates and highlights of last 24 hours: All you should know

India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union

With shopping malls outside the containment zones permitted to open from June 8, the Union said on Thursday that cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas in these establishments would remain closed.

Many Indians, mostly on H-1B visa, have said that they feel being left out as their US-born children are ineligible to travel to India due to the restrictions put in place by the Indian government in view of the pandemic.



