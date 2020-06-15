Coronavirus updates: China in trouble again, over 11K new cases in India

With a daily increase of 11,502 in total cases, India’s tally has risen from 320,922 to 332,424, an increase of 3.6 per cent. Death toll has reached 9,520 with 325 new fatalities.



The number of active cases across India has increased by 3,758, compared with 3,569 on Sunday.



Speaking of states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,638), Delhi (1,290), Tamil Nadu (798), Haryana (249), and Telangana (209).



The good news is, with 7,419 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved to 51.1 per cent, however, the death rate remains unchanged at 2.9 per cent.



Click podcast for more