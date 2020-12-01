Coronavirus vaccine update: Serum vs volunteer fight, PM calls meet, & more

-
A trial participant claims to have suffered a neurological illness (acute encephalopathy) and was hospitalised 10 days after he received the first jab of the vaccine in the Covishield trial. He sent a legal notice to the Serum Institute of India (SII), the sponsor of the trial, seeking Rs 5 crore in damages.
Serum Institute has in response stated that the allegations made in the legal notice are ‘malicious and misconceived’, and that it will seek damages in excess of Rs 100 crore.
Listen to the podcast to know all the key updates related to vaccine
