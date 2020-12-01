Jharkhand registers 167 fresh coronavirus cases, one more fatality

Jharkhand's caseload



rose to 1,09,151 as 167 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Tuesday.

One more person succumbed to the infection, pushing the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 964.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 59, followed by East Singhbhum (22), and West Singhbhum (17), he said.

The state now has 2,016 active cases, while 1,06,171 people have been cured of the disease and 964 have died of the infection so far, he said.

has tested 30,813 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

