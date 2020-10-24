Covid-19: FDA approves remdesivir, Fadnavis tests positive and more

India added 53,370 new Covid cases in a day. The death toll due to the infection mounted to 1,17,956, with the novel virus claiming 650 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.

However, India’s reported cases count currently stands at 7.8 million, of which nearly 90 per cent or 7 million of the cases have already recovered. Besides, the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had formally approved remdesivir as the first drug to treat Covid-19.

The FDA said the drug had been approved for Covid patients requiring hospitalization and are 12 years of age or older and weighing at least 40 kilograms. Tune in to the podcast for more



