Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19, goes into isolation

-
ALSO READ
Fadnavis to tour Maharashtra's rain-affected districts from Oct 19
BJP appoints ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge
Fadnavis hits out at Maharashtra govt over crop damage assessment
Increase Covid-19 tests in Maharashtra to curb case count: Fadnavis
Daily Maharastra Covid-19 test numbers have dipped in October: Fadnavis
-
Bharatiya Janata Party's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday announced that he has tested Covid-19 positive and gone into isolation.
"I have been working every single day since the lockdown, but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break!," Fadnavis tweeted.
Revealing that he has contracted the coronavirus and gone into isolation, assured that he was taking all mediation and as per the advice of his doctors.
Fadnavis, 50, is the BJP in-charge for the ongoing crucial Assembly elections in Bihar and during his hectic poll schedules, has been regularly shutting between Maharashtra and Bihar in the past few weeks.
The ex-Chief Minister also suggested that all those who had come in contact with him the past few days must take care and get themselves tested for Covid-19 as a precaution.
--IANS
qn/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU