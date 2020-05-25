JUST IN
Covid-19: India among top 10 worst hit nations, sees biggest daily spike

Here's a quick round up of major coronavirus related developments across the world

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Indira Gandhi International Airport Authorities preparing airport during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar.
India has recorded its biggest single-day spike for the fourth consecutive day on Monday with around 7,000 new cases, taking the country’s official total to 138,845, out of which 57,721 have been cured and as many as 4,021 people have died, which means the country currently has 77,103 active cases according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, India has also surpassed Iran’s tally, making it into the list of 10 most affected countries globally.

Maharashtra, the most affected state, has added more than 3,000 cases in a single day, breaching the 50,00-mark of total positive cases, so far.

Globally, 5,500,577 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 346,719, according to Worldometer.

First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 12:00 IST

