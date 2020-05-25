Vizag gas leak: Andhra Pradesh HC directs to seize premises of LG Polymers

The High Court has issued interim directions to completely seize the premises of LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district where the gas leak mishap took place.

"The premises of the Company shall be completely seized and no one will be allowed to enter including the Directors of the Company," the Court directed on Sunday.

"The Committee, if any, appointed wants to inspect the premises, they are at liberty but they shall put a note on the Register maintained at the gate of the Company regarding the said inspection and while returning, a note regarding the act done in the premise also be noted," the court said.

"We further directed that none of the assets, movable or immovable, fixture, machinery and contents shall be shifted without the leave of the Court," the court said.





"As stated before, the Court, the Directors of the Company have surrendered their passports and they are in India, however, we direct that their passports shall not be released without the leave of the Court and they be not allowed to go outside India without leave."

The court said, "It be also apprised whether, during the lockdown period, any permissions were obtained to restart the operations; if not, action taken report in this regard be filed."

"In regard to the grievances shown regarding the appointment of various Committees by the Green tribunal, central Government and State Government; the Central and State Government are at liberty to apprise as to which Committee shall fulfill the purpose to answer all the queries in the issue."

"We direct the respondents to file the compliance report by May 26. List these cases on May 28," the court added.

Styrene gas which leaked from the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on May 7, had claimed 11 lives and had left several people ill.