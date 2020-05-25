Hockey icon, three-time Olympic gold medalist, Balbir Singh Sr. passes away

Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Dosanjh, also known as Balbir Singh Sr., died in Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The iconic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, Gurbir.

"He died at around 6:30 this morning," Abhijit Singh, Director Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was admitted on May 8, told PTI.

Balbir Sr was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with a high fever.

One of the country's greatest athletes, Balbir Sr was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history. His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.



He was the part of three Olympic gold medal winning teams in 1948 (London),1952 (Helsinki) and Melbourne (1956). He was the captain of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956 by beating Pakistan in the final.