Covid-19: India ramps up testing, WHO temporarily suspends HCQ trials

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 4,167 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,45,380, registering an increase of 146 deaths and 6,535 cases since Monday. It has been five days in a row that India has recorded its biggest single-day spike with around 7,000 new cases.



Well, the good news is that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ramped up testing capacity from 1.4 lakh samples to 2 lakh samples per day.



Globally, 5,588,356 people have been infected by so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 347,873, according to Worldometer.



Let’s take a look at major related developments in India and elsewhere



It was a day of delight and despair for passengers as domestic airlines resumed flights on Monday after two months of suspension.



While more than 39,000 people flew on Day One, several hundred remained stranded due to last minute cancellations.



This comes in light of several events such as states restricting the number of flights, hours before their departure, many last-minute cancellations leaving hundreds of passengers stranded, among others.



That apart, speaking of the industrial units, which were once seeking relaxations to resume their production, are facing fresh hurdles.



Let me explain this with an example of the industrial units in Chennai.



