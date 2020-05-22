Covid-19: India reports biggest single-day spike with over 6,000 cases

India has recorded its biggest spike of over 6,000 cases in a single day, taking its total count to 118,447, of which 48,534 have recovered and 3,583 died due to the infection, leaving behind 66,330 active cases till morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



Globally, more than 5.1 million people have been infected out of which around 2.08 million have recovered, according to Worldometer.

Here's quick round up of major related developments across the world:



Former director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) N K Ganguly ensured an emergency vaccine would be available latest by next year in the month of January or February.



Besides, the amount given to Delhi police personnel on getting infected from the virus while on duty has now been reduced to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,00,000.

This comes after the number of infections increased rapidly in the force and the department has to bear hospital and other expenses. Officials informed over 250 police personnels have been infected with the virus.

