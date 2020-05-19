JUST IN
Covid-19: India's caseload tops 100,000, China vows to make vaccine for all

Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to make any coronavirus vaccine universally available once it's developed

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Metro workers sit inside a metro train after it was sanitized, ahead of the resumption of metro services, in Noida. Photo: PTI
India's coronavirus caseload has surpassed the 100,000-mark, according to the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Of the total 101,139 cases reported so far, 39,174 have been treated successfully while 3,163 died due to the infection, leaving behind 58,802 active cases.

The count of cases continued to rise as the country entered lockdown 4.0 yesterday, with many states and UTs allowing reopening of markets, local transport and even salons in the areas that are considered safe from the pandemic.

This includes the national capital which has reported the highest density of Covid-19 cases among the other most affected regions of the country. However, schools, colleges, theatres and malls are among those that would remain closed.

First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 11:47 IST

