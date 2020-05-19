Covid-19: India's caseload tops 100,000, China vows to make vaccine for all

India's caseload has surpassed the 100,000-mark, according to the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the total 101,139 cases reported so far, 39,174 have been treated successfully while 3,163 died due to the infection, leaving behind 58,802 active cases.

The count of cases continued to rise as the country entered 4.0 yesterday, with many states and UTs allowing reopening of markets, local transport and even salons in the areas that are considered safe from the pandemic.





This includes the capital which has reported the highest density of Covid-19 cases among the other most affected regions of the country. However, schools, colleges, theatres and malls are among those that would remain closed.

