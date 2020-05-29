Covid-19: India sees biggest single-day spike, surpasses China's death toll

India has reported 7,446 new Covid-19 cases, which is the biggest single-day spike in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s official toll to 165,799 out of which 89,987 are active and 71,105 have recovered.



Talking about the capital, Delhi has reported its biggest single-day jump of 1,024 cases on Friday taking its total to 16,281.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of Covid-19 cases, at 59,546.



Well, that’s not all of it. The country has also surpassed China’s death toll by reporting 4,706 deaths to date.



The only good news for now is...



