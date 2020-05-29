JUST IN
Vande Bharat Phase II: MEA ropes in private airlines, opens land borders
Business Standard

No talks between Modi-Trump on border row with China: Govt sources

The clarification came after Trump said that he spoke to Modi over India's ongoing border row with China in Eastern Ladakh

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, Donald Trump at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks, on Tuesday
PM Modi, Donald Trump at Hyderabad House for bilateral talks, during Trump's India visit

There has been no recent contact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, government sources said on Friday.

The clarification came after Trump said that he spoke to Modi over India's ongoing border row with China in Eastern Ladakh. On Tuesday, Trump even offered to mediate between India and China to resolve the border dispute.

ALSO READ: PM Modi not in 'good mood' over border row with China: Donald Trump

"The last conversation between PM Modi and Donald Trump was on April 4 on the subject of hydroxychloroquine," a source said. This is in contradiction with the US President's claim that "PM Modi not in a good mood" over Ladakh issue.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that India is directly in touch with the Chinese side through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts to resolve the row.
First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 12:16 IST

