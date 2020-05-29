No talks between Modi-Trump on border row with China: Govt sources

There has been no recent contact between Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump, government sources said on Friday.

The clarification came after Trump said that he spoke to Modi over India's ongoing border row with China in Eastern Ladakh. On Tuesday, Trump even offered to mediate between India and China to resolve the border dispute.

"The last conversation between PM Modi and was on April 4 on the subject of hydroxychloroquine," a source said. This is in contradiction with the US President's claim that "PM Modi not in a good mood" over Ladakh issue.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs made it clear that India is directly in touch with the Chinese side through established mechanisms and diplomatic contacts to resolve the row.