Covid-19: Jair Bolsonaro tests positive; India adds 22,752 cases in a day

India added 22,752 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 7,42,417, an increase of 3.2 per cent.



The death toll, meanwhile, has reached 20,642, with 482 fatalities in a day while recovery rate has risen to 61.5 per cent with 16,883 new recoveries.



The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,614), Karnataka (912), Uttar Pradesh (796), Rajasthan (408), and Telangana (366).

