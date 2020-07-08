Covid-19: Jair Bolsonaro tests positive; India adds 22,752 cases in a day

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump writes a scathing letter to WHO, calls it 'China's puppet'
Gujarat minister Nitin Patel's ambitions may have to take a back seat now
Praising Modi to highlighting DDLJ love: Top quotes from 'Namaste Trump'
Republicans attack Biden on sexual assault charges; shake up Democrat camp
Donald Trump is supposed to lead by example but he is a fool: Joe Biden
-
India added 22,752 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 7,42,417, an increase of 3.2 per cent.
The death toll, meanwhile, has reached 20,642, with 482 fatalities in a day while recovery rate has risen to 61.5 per cent with 16,883 new recoveries.
The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,614), Karnataka (912), Uttar Pradesh (796), Rajasthan (408), and Telangana (366).
Click podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU