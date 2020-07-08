JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Covid-19: Jair Bolsonaro tests positive; India adds 22,752 cases in a day

Washington has formally begun the process of leaving the World Health Organisation

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Health Ministry

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

CISF officer, coronavirus, covid
A CISF officer checks the temperature of a visitor at the Red Fort on the first day of its reopening after the lockdown. Photo: PTI

India added 22,752 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 7,42,417, an increase of 3.2 per cent.

The death toll, meanwhile, has reached 20,642, with 482 fatalities in a day while recovery rate has risen to 61.5 per cent with 16,883 new recoveries.

The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,614), Karnataka (912), Uttar Pradesh (796), Rajasthan (408), and Telangana (366).

Click podcast for more
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 12:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU