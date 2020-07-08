Maharashtra coronavirus update: Nine more die in Nashik, 133 test positive

Maharashtra's Nashik district



registered nine more deaths, taking the toll near the 300-mark on Tuesday, while the case count increased to 5,796 after 133 persons tested positive, officials said.

Among the nine deceased, six were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and three from other parts of the North district, an official statement said here.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 293, of which 143 were reported from NMC limits and 76 from Malegaon, among others, it said.

In addition, 133 more people were found positive on Tuesday, taking the tally to 5,796, the statement said.

The total count includes 3,257 cases in Nashik city and 1,097 in Malegaon, it said.

The number of people who have recovered increased to 3,336 after 176 more were discharged from hospitals, the statement said.

As many as 619 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district, it said.

In all, 2,899 people are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present.

