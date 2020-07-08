Maharashtra coronavirus update: Nine more die in Nashik, 133 test positive

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra coronavirus curfew starts midnight; 'won't tolerate crowds'
Coronavirus LIVE: 105 Covid-19 deaths in West Bengal; 459 in Maharashtra
Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra nears 10,000-mark; TN reports 104 new cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt stimulus to cover 800 mn Indians amid lockdown
Covid-19: Construction in major centres halts, project delivery to worsen
-
Maharashtra's Nashik district
registered nine more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll near the 300-mark on Tuesday, while the case count increased to 5,796 after 133 persons tested positive, officials said.
Among the nine deceased, six were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas and three from other parts of the North Maharashtra district, an official statement said here.
With this, the coronavirus death toll in the district has gone up to 293, of which 143 were reported from NMC limits and 76 from Malegaon, among others, it said.
In addition, 133 more people were found coronavirus positive on Tuesday, taking the tally to 5,796, the statement said.
The total count includes 3,257 cases in Nashik city and 1,097 in Malegaon, it said.
The number of people who have recovered increased to 3,336 after 176 more were discharged from hospitals, the statement said.
As many as 619 new coronavirus suspects were admitted to various hospitals in the district, it said.
In all, 2,899 people are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the district at present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU