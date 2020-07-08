Telangana coronavirus update: 1,879 new cases push tally to over 27,000

The spike in the number of Covid-19 cases continued in with 1,879 new infections on Tuesday, pushing the states tally to over 27,000.

For the fourth time in five days, the state reported over 1,800 cases. With this, the total number of infections rose to 27,612.

According to the director of public health, seven fatalities on Tuesday increased the state's death toll to 313.

Hotspot Greater Hyderabad continued to be the worst affected region, accounting for 1,422 of the cases reported on Tuesday, while Rangareddy and Medchal districts bordering Hyderabad saw 176 and 94 new cases, respectively.

Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts saw a jump in the cases with 32 and 32 infections, respectively. Officials said cases were reported from 27 out of the 33 districts in state.

For a second consecutive day, over 6,000 tests were conducted in the state. A total of 6,220 people were tested, taking the cumulative number to 1,28,438.

As many as 1,506 people recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,287. The number of active cases now stands at 11,012.

According to the media bulletin, the government hospitals as on Tuesday established a capacity of 17,081 Covid beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds, 3,537 are oxygen beds, 1,145 are ICU beds and 471 are ventilator beds. The bed occupancy is only 7.8 per cent (1,335). A total of 15,746 (92.2 per cent) beds are vacant.

The Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, is identified as the Centre of Excellence for COVID Care, where serious cases are admitted. The other major hospitals in Hyderabad where suspects and moderately symptomatic cases are admitted are District Hospital King Koti, Government Chest Hospital, and Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical Medicine (Fever hospital).

The asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients requesting for institutional quarantine are admitted to the Nature Cure Hospital, Govt Nizamia Hospital, Govt Ayurveda Hospital and Govt Homeopathy Hospital.

