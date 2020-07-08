JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Govt sets up team to coordinate probe against three Gandhi family trusts
Business Standard

Delhi coronavirus update: Kejriwal seeks report from health secy on deaths

Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government's health secretary on factors responsible for Covid-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, officials said

Topics
Coronavirus | Delhi | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government's health secretary on factors responsible for COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, officials said.

Delhi reported 736 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.

Officials said the objective of seeking the report is totake all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in the national capital.

A total of 3,165 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Delhi so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU