Delhi coronavirus update: Kejriwal seeks report from health secy on deaths

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought a detailed analytical report from the Delhi government's health secretary on factors responsible for COVID-19 deaths in the city in the last fortnight, officials said.
Delhi reported 736 deaths in the last two weeks, with 397 people succumbing to the disease in the first week of July.
Officials said the objective of seeking the report is totake all possible measures to reduce coronavirus deaths in the national capital.
A total of 3,165 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Delhi so far.
