Covid-19: No community transmission yet; 26,500 new cases in 24 hours

India added over 26,500 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 7,93,802 cases, while the death toll stands at 21,604 fatalities.
The health ministry said on Thursday that more than 80 per cent of Covid cases in India are concentrated in 49 districts, ruling out the possibility of community transmission.
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a lockdown in the state from 10 pm today to 5 am on Monday. During this period, movement will be permitted only for medical and essential services.
All markets, including food grain markets and other establishments, will remain closed and the supply of essentials will be ensured through doorstep delivery.
