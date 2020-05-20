Covid-19 updates: FM Sitharaman on stimulus 6.0, Trump's 'badge of honour'

So far, India has reported 106,750 Covid-19 cases, out of which, 42,298 have been treated successfully while 3,303 died, leaving behind 61,149 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



According to data shared by the health ministry, for every 100,000 population, there are 7.1 cases in India so far, as against 60 globally.



Among the most affected regions, Maharashtra has reported 2,100 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 37,158. Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 10,554 cases so far, with 500 fresh cases, despite the fact that the capital has allowed DTC buses to hit the road and all offices are permitted to resume work as usual.

