Covid-19 updates: FM Sitharaman on stimulus 6.0, Trump's 'badge of honour'

Trump told reporters in a cabinet meeting that the high number of cases in the US is a "badge of honour", because it means the US is testing the most

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Migrants collect food items, distributed by volunteers while sitting on a truck to reach their native villages in Uttar Pradesh, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jabalpur. Photo: PTI
So far, India has reported 106,750 Covid-19 cases, out of which, 42,298 have been treated successfully while 3,303 died, leaving behind 61,149 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to data shared by the health ministry, for every 100,000 population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far, as against 60 globally.

Among the most affected regions, Maharashtra has reported 2,100 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 37,158. Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 10,554 cases so far, with 500 fresh cases, despite the fact that the national capital has allowed DTC buses to hit the road and all offices are permitted to resume work as usual.


First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 12:06 IST

