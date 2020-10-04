Covid-19 updates: India scales up testing capacity, Trump to be 'back soon'

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 6.5 million, with 75,829 people testing positive for the infection in a day. The number of people who have recovered from the disease crossed 5.5 million, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 1,01,782 with the virus claiming 940 lives in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 14,30,861 Covid-19 positive cases. Karnataka's total number of recoveries touched 5,08,495, with discharge of 8,989 more patients on Saturday.

The testing capacity in the country has been ramped up at a significant pace to reach over 77 million in October from just one in January this year, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. The MoHFW also said that the increased pace of testing has led to "early identification, prompt isolation, and effective treatment of Covid-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate."



US President on Saturday said that he will be "back soon" to finish the presidential election campaign. In a video via his Twitter handle, Trump shared updates regarding his health. He was hospitalised on Friday after contracting novel "I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," Trump said.



