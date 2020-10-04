Covid-19 updates: India scales up testing capacity, Trump to be 'back soon'

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale
Govt issues fresh guidelines for discharge of coronavirus patients
India coronavirus dispatch: Experts for staggered public transport timing
-
India's COVID-19 caseload went past 6.5 million, with 75,829 people testing positive for the infection in a day. The number of people who have recovered from the disease crossed 5.5 million, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 1,01,782 with the virus claiming 940 lives in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 14,30,861 Covid-19 positive cases. Karnataka's total number of coronavirus recoveries touched 5,08,495, with discharge of 8,989 more patients on Saturday.
The testing capacity in the country has been ramped up at a significant pace to reach over 77 million in October from just one in January this year, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. The MoHFW also said that the increased pace of testing has led to "early identification, prompt isolation, and effective treatment of Covid-19 cases. These have eventually resulted in a sustained low Fatality Rate."
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will be "back soon" to finish the presidential election campaign. In a video via his Twitter handle, Trump shared updates regarding his health. He was hospitalised on Friday after contracting novel coronavirus."I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," Trump said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU