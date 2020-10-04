Puducherry coronavirus update: 539 Covid cases push tally to 29,089 in

-
The COVID-19 tally in the union
territory of Puducherry rose to 29,089 with the addition of 343 fresh cases while the death toll mounted to 539 with five more fatalities, the government said on Sunday.
As many as 419 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Sunday, taking the cumulative recoveries to 23,763.
There were 4,787 active cases in the union territory, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.
A total of 3,725 samples were tested during the period and so far 2,02,784 specimens had been examined by the health department, he told a virtual press meet.
The Minister said that the fatality rate was 1.85 per centwhile the recovery rate stood at 81.69 per cent.
Of the fresh fatalities, one person died here while four others, including an 81-year old woman, succumbed to the virus in the government hospital in Karaikal, Rao said.
The deceased were in the 30-81 age group and most of them had co-morbidities, particularly diabetes.
The Health Minister said the flow of tourists to Puducherry, a former French colony, has increased since the government eased restrictions.
"There is therefore every need for the local people to strictly adhere to safety norms and they should ensure that they wore face masks while venturing out, maintained social distance and also washed hands frequently," Rao said.
