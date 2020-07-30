Covid-19 updates: Unlock 3.0 guidelines, 105-year-old recovers, and more

-
On Wednesday, the government issued fresh guidelines as part of ‘Unlock 3’, scrapping night curfew and allowing gyms and yoga institutes to reopen from August 5.
Theatres, bars, schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other places of congregation will remain shut.
There will be no international air travel or metro rail services either.
