Covid-19 updates: Unlock 3.0 guidelines, 105-year-old recovers, and more

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,81,90,382 samples have been tested up to July 29 with 4,46,642 samples being tested on Wednesday

COVID-19 | Coronavirus Tests | Lockdown

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

On Wednesday, the government issued fresh guidelines as part of ‘Unlock 3’, scrapping night curfew and allowing gyms and yoga institutes to reopen from August 5.

Theatres, bars, schools, colleges, coaching institutes and other places of congregation will remain shut.

There will be no international air travel or metro rail services either.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 13:06 IST

