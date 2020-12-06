Covid-19 vaccine available in the US from next week? Key updates to know

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Stubble burning can worsen Covid-19 situation in north, says expert
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Russia to miss vaccine goal of 30 million doses
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
World Coronavirus Dispatch: China seeks to have its vaccine assessed by WHO
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Brazil says volunteer in vaccine trial has died
-
With 36,011 new Covid infections and 482 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 96,44,222, while the toll touched 1,40,182, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The recovery rate stands at 94.28 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.45 per cent. 78 percent of the daily new cases are contributed by 10 States and UT, i.e. Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
Experts believe that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in an all-party meeting. Prime Minister said India's vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as scientists have their go-ahead.
Coronavirus infections across the US continue to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when eagerly anticipated gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher. Coronavirus vaccines will be made available in the US next week, President Donald Trump said at the Saturday rally in Valdosta, Georgia. "Vaccines are on their way at a level that nobody ever thought possible, it would have taken another administration five years, it took us seven months, and they're starting next week, and we're going to start vaccinating, and a lot of people are already vaccinated," Trump said.
Listen to the podcast for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU