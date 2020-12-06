Covid-19 vaccine available in the US from next week? Key updates to know

With 36,011 new Covid infections and 482 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 96,44,222, while the toll touched 1,40,182, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. The recovery rate stands at 94.28 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.45 per cent. 78 percent of the daily new cases are contributed by 10 States and UT, i.e. Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Experts believe that a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks, said Prime Minister on Friday in an all-party meeting. Prime Minister said India's vaccination programme against Covid-19 would begin as soon as scientists have their go-ahead.

infections across the US continue to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when eagerly anticipated gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher. vaccines will be made available in the US next week, President said at the Saturday rally in Valdosta, Georgia. "Vaccines are on their way at a level that nobody ever thought possible, it would have taken another administration five years, it took us seven months, and they're starting next week, and we're going to start vaccinating, and a lot of people are already vaccinated," Trump said.

Listen to the podcast for more





