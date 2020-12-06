Mizoram's Covid-19 caseload rises to 3,934 with 21 new cases in a day

At least 21 people, including two



Border Security Force jawans, have tested positive for novel in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 3,934, an official said on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases, a policeman, who was recently discharged from a COVID-19 Care Centre after testing negative, contracted the virus for the second time, he said.

Mizoram now has 220 active cases, while 3,708 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The recovery rate is 94.26 per cent.

The state has so far reported six COVID-19 deaths.

According to the health department, 1,56,651 samples have been tested for till date.

