JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Covid updates: 500,000 cases in just over 9 days as India crosses 2-mn mark

The UN health agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Vaccine nationalism is not good, it will not help us"

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | World Health Organization

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus, Healthcare worker
A healthcare worker wearing PPE kit interacts with Covid patients children at CWG Covid Care Centre, in New Delhi.

On Thursday, India recorded its worst-ever spike of more than 62,000 cases in a single day. With this, India's tally of total cases has crossed the 2-million mark.

Click podcast to know more
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 11:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU