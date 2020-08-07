Vande Bharat Mission: 179 Indian nationals arrive in Chandigarh from UAE

-
A total of 179 Indian nationals arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, said the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL).
"Repatriating the stranded Indians abroad amid COVID-19 outbreak, Spicejet, Flight No. SG-9302 carrying Indians from UAE landed at Chandigarh International Airport on 06.08.2020. The flight brought 179 passengers and arrived at Chandigarh at 1431 hours," informed the public relations officer at the CHIAL
The officer further said that repatriated Indian nationals that arrived here mostly belong to different parts of Punjab and nearby states.
"All repatriated persons, who mostly belong to different parts of Punjab and nearby states, will reach their districts under the supervision of the respective State Government representatives where they will be quarantined as per Govt. guidelines," the officer added.
Nearly 9.5 lakh Indians stranded abroad have returned under Vande Bharat Mission so far, announced Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.
Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus restrictions.
