Covid updates: AIIMS chief on vaccine, former US presidents' awareness move

The Union government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation today, with Prime Minister expected to interact with floor leaders of various parties from both houses of parliament.



Meanwhile, Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Science said on Thursday that India may get emergency-use authorisation for a vaccine from regulators by the end of December or early January, with several candidates now in the final stage of trials.



Besides, on Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure that persons who are symptomatic and in home quarantine, adhere to the guidelines prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to keep a check in a surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.



Moderna Inc said it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.



The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country.



