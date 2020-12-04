Covid updates: AIIMS chief on vaccine, former US presidents' awareness move

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Coronavirus vaccine update: Russia may partner India for producing vaccines
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
Coronavirus vaccine update: China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
-
The Union government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with floor leaders of various parties from both houses of parliament.
Meanwhile, Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Science said on Thursday that India may get emergency-use authorisation for a coronavirus vaccine from regulators by the end of December or early January, with several candidates now in the final stage of trials.
Besides, on Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure that persons who are symptomatic and in home quarantine, adhere to the guidelines prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to keep a check in a surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
Moderna Inc said it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.
The company said 85 million to 100 million of those doses would be available in the United States, with 15 million to 25 million available outside the country.
Tune in for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU