Telangana registers 631 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths

: Telangana reported 631 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.72 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,467, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 109, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (57) and Rangareddy (49), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 3.

As many as8,826 patients are under treatment and 57,405 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 56.62 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 1.52 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.21 per cent, while it was 94.2 per cent in the country.

