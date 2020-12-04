Covid-19 caseload in India rises to over 9.5 million, 9 mn recovered

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 95.71 lakh,while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 90 lakhpushing the national recovery rate to 94.20 per cent,accordingto the Union data updated on Friday.

The total cases mounted to95,71,559 with 36,595 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,39,188 with 540 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 90,16,289 pushing the national recovery rate to94.20 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,16,082 active infections in the country which comprises4.35per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh onNovember 20.

According to the ICMR,14,47,27,749 samples have been tested up to December 3 with 11,70,102 samples being tested on Thursday.

