Covid updates: India cases tally crosses 2.5 million; death toll over 49k

India has recorded over 65,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered over 53,000 new instances of the infection.

First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 18:38 IST

