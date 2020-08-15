Covid updates: India cases tally crosses 2.5 million; death toll over 49k

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus updates: India reports over 60,000 cases in last 24 hrs
Covid updates: 'World's first vaccine', India single-day cases below 55,000
Covid updates: Russia's vaccine, West Bengal tops 100k cases mark, and more
Covid updates: 500,000 cases in just over 9 days as India crosses 2-mn mark
Covid: India tops 1.9 million cases; J&K opens religious sites from Aug 16
-
India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered over 53,000 new instances of the infection.
Click podcast for more
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU