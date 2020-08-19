Covid updates: Job loss in India, Australia's 'vaccine must' policy, & more
Maharashtra has more than 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, which is almost equivalent to the case tally of the next two worst-affected states - Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh - put together
India has recorded over 64,000 Covid positive cases since yesterday. Statewise, Maharashtra (615,477) has the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (349,654), Andhra Pradesh (300,000), Karnataka (240,948), and Uttar Pradesh (162,434).
A bit more about Maharashtra, the state now has more than 600,000 confirmed coronavirus
cases. This is almost equivalent to the case tally of the next two worst-affected states – Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh – put together. Its latest block of 100,000 cases have taken just nine days, the shortest time taken for a set of 100,000 cases.
First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 13:40 IST
