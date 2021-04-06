Covid vaccination plan: Will we be able to meet the target at this rate?

The Indian government plans to vaccinate 300 million people by July 2021 and two-thirds of the country’s population by 2022. If we look at the pace at which vaccination has taken place so far, we observe that there has been a steady increase to the present level of about 3 million a day. How are we placed now? Will we be able to meet the target at this rate?



We did some back-of-the-envelope calculation and found that the average daily vaccination number since the start of the drive in mid-January comes to a little more than 1 million. At that rate, India would take 3.6 years to enoculate its entire population. However, there has been a pick-up in vaccination lately and the average daily vaccination in the past seven days has been close to 2.8 million. At this increased pace, India’s entire population should get vaccinated in 1.3 years, or by the latter half of 2022.

