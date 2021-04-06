DATA STORY: Nearly 6% of India's population has got Covid jabs; fatality rate down at 1.3%

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 46,393 in active cases to take its count to 788,223. That is over 77 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.25 per cent (one in 31). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 96,982 cases to take its total caseload to 12,686,049. And, with 446 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 165,547, or 1.30 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,300,966 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 83,110,926. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,732,279 – or 92.48 per cent of total caseload – with 50,143 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.