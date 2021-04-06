DATA STORY: Nearly 6% of India's population has got Covid jabs; fatality rate down at 1.3%

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 46,393 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 788,223. That is over 77 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 3.25 per cent (one in 31). The country is 5th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 96,982 cases to take its total caseload to 12,686,049. And, with 446 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 165,547, or 1.30 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 4,300,966 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 83,110,926. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,732,279 – or 92.48 per cent of total caseload – with 50,143 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.
With a daily increase of 96,982 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 12,589,067 on Monday to 12,686,049 – an increase of 0.8%. Death toll has reached 165,547, with 446 fatalities in a day. Now the fifth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 590,194 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 3.45% of all active cases globally (one in every 29 active cases), and 5.76% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 83,110,926 people. That is 655.14 per cent of its total caseload, and 5.9779 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (12871085), Rajasthan (12052289), Uttar Pradesh (11852077), Gujarat (11643172), and West Bengal (10665588).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (184583), Gujarat (182288), Chhattisgarh (153843), Rajasthan (148734), and Delhi (144651).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 15 days.
The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net increase of 46,393, compared with 46,393 on Monday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (20881), Chhattisgarh (5846), Karnataka (3391), Uttar Pradesh (3082), and Rajasthan (1890).
With 50,143 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 92.48%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.30%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.82%), Sikkim (2.17%), and Maharashtra (1.83%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 50,589 — 446 deaths and 50,143 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.88%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.7%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 90.3 days, and for deaths at 256.9 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (47288), Chhattisgarh (7302), Karnataka (5279), Uttar Pradesh (3974), and Tamil Nadu (3672).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (83.36%), Chhattisgarh (87.07%), Punjab (87.18%), Chandigarh (87.90%), and Madhya Pradesh (91.39%).
India on Monday conducted 1,211,612 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 250,231,269. The test positivity rate recorded was 8.0%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (14.76%), Goa (10.68%), Ladakh (9.36%), Nagaland (9.02%), and Chandigarh (8.81%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (26.92%), Chhattisgarh (18.23%), Chandigarh (13.55%), Punjab (12.46%), and Rajasthan (12.28%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (800161), J&K (459078), Kerala (375220), Karnataka (325437), and Andhra Pradesh (282712).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3057885), Kerala (1137590), Karnataka (1020434), Andhra Pradesh (909002), and Tamil Nadu (903479).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 47,288 new cases to take its tally to 3057885. The state has added 420,150 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2,357 cases to take its tally to 1137590.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 5279 cases to take its tally to 1020434.
Andhra Pradesh has added 1326 cases to take its tally to 909002.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3762 to 903479.
Delhi has added 3548 cases to take its tally to 679962.
Uttar Pradesh has added 3974 cases to take its tally to 634033.
