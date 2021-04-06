Not considering lockdown in Delhi, other options open, says Gopal Rai

-
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tuesday said the AAP government is not considering imposing a lockdown and is exploring other alternatives it has.
He also said that the central government should stop the export of coronavirus vaccine and open up inoculation for everyone.
"The Delhi government is exploring all options and ideas. Night curfew has a role in to check the spread of coronavirus... but the government is not completely dependent on it," the minister said during a press conference.
"We are not considering enforcing a lockdown. I believe we can check the spread through other alternatives," he said.
Rai said the central government should open up vaccination for everyone to control the situation.
"It is unfortunate that the Centre has set criteria to vaccinate our own people, while it is exporting vaccine to other countries," he said.
The Delhi government Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
The city recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the Delhi health department.
The decision on night curfew has been taken in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, an official said.
The case positivity rate in Delhi has also risen to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.
