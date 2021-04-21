JUST IN
Covid vaccine, price and availability after May 1: All you need to know

In this podcast, we take a look at all those important updates related to coronavirus vaccine in a quick time

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Amritsar: A medical worker inoculates a woman with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Photo: PTI

As the country grapples with a worrying second wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time.

Soon after there were many announcements made by vax manufacturers, state governments and health ministry.

In this podcast, we take a look at all those important updates related to coronavirus vaccine in a quick time.

Listen in.

First Published: Wed, April 21 2021. 15:35 IST

