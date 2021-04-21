Covid vaccine, price and availability after May 1: All you need to know

-
As the country grapples with a worrying second wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time.
Soon after there were many announcements made by vax manufacturers, state governments and health ministry.
Listen in.
