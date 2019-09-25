Does India have much to gain from a possible trade deal with the US?

Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said the two countries will soon sign a limited trade accord, while a free trade agreement will be signed later.

PM Modi said, as far as trade between India and the US is concerned, he is happy that India's Petronet has signed an MoU for an investment of $2.5 billion in the energy sector.

After the meeting, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was in New York for discussions on a trade deal.