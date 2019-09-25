Does India have much to gain from a possible trade deal with the US?

-
ALSO READ
US-India trade deal very soon, says Donald Trump after meeting with PM Modi
All's well in India, says PM at 'Howdy Modi' rally; Trump hints about visit
Will Modi magic work, this time in Kashmir?
Letter to BS: Good luck, PM Modi; revoking Article 370 is your great gamble
Letter to BS: Modi govt has taken a bold step in scrapping Article 370
-
Ahead of a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said the two countries will soon sign a limited trade accord, while a free trade agreement will be signed later.
PM Modi said, as far as trade between India and the US is concerned, he is happy that India's Petronet has signed an MoU for an investment of $2.5 billion in the energy sector.
Modi and Trump’s bilateral meeting, and the US president’s comments on a trade deal between the two countries, came on a day when Trump warned China about its trade practices.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU