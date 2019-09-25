Top 10 biz headlines: US-India trade deal, merger of insurers, and more

-
ALSO READ
Roads in Modi govt: 'Good' in construction speed, not so much on safety
Top 10 biz headlines: Slabs for direct tax, BSNL asset sale, and more
Top 10 biz headlines: Ruias win back Mahan Power, auto cos' GST woes & more
Top 10 biz headlines: Firms may get tax relief, fresh DHFL default & more
Top 10 biz headlines: Auto sector in low gear, FM on economy booster & more
-
US-India trade deal very soon, says Donald Trump after meeting with PM Modi
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday promised a trade deal with India “very soon”, and a larger deal down the line. Asked if any trade deal was expected between the two countries, Trump, after his bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting, told reporters: “We are doing very well...I think very soon we will have a trade deal. We will have a larger deal later on.” Read More
Corporation tax cut: Toyota plans to bring key global suppliers to India
Toyota Kirloskar Motor will consider getting some of the key suppliers in its global sourcing network to set up manufacturing units in India as the company seeks to avail of benefits of a lower corporation tax that new manufacturing units are now eligible for, a top company executive said. Read More
Hope floats for Essel Group, may get more time to repay Rs 7,000 crore debt
With less than a week to go before the deadline to repay Rs 7,000 crore comes up, Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group’s senior executives said the majority of lenders had agreed to extend the timeline to March 2020. The company will hold a formal meeting with mutual fund houses and other lenders in the next couple of days to finalise the modalities of the extension. Read More
Direct tax code panel calls for branch profit tax on foreign companies
A panel on direct tax legislation has recommended introducing a branch profit tax for foreign companies on the amount repatriated to their overseas partners. The task force suggested reducing the corporation tax rate for these companies to the level applicable to their domestic counterparts (25 per cent). Read More
Govt may set up GoM to expedite merger of three insurance companies
The Union government is planning to form an alternative mechanism, or a group of ministers (GoM), led by Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman, to expedite the process of merging three public sector insurance companies. Read More
Automakers may offer incentives to customers for scrapping old vehicles
The government may pass on the onus to automakers of providing incentives to customers for giving up old cars and discounts on new ones. In the draft Vehicle Scrapping Policy, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed that automobile manufacturers should facilitate the collection of scrapped vehicles, supply new ones and provide discounts and benefits to customers on new cars in lieu of giving up older ones. Read More
Indian firms unlikely to be hit by USFDA's red flag on antacid medicines
After high blood pressure drug (sartan), the same carcinogenic impurity is back to haunt the global pharma industry once again, this time for antacid ranitidine. Analysts, however, feel the impact on Indian formulation makers will not be high as the drug market size in the US is relatively small, around $50 million. Read More
Air India Asset Holdings, other PSUs line up Rs 20,000-crore bond issue
Encouraged by the overwhelming response to its three-year Rs 7,000 crore bond issue last week, Air India Asset Holdings Ltd (AIAH) is planning to float another Rs 15,000 crore of bonds in a week or two, this time for 10 years, sources familiar with the matter said. Read More
Rs 25,000-cr scam: ED books Sharad Pawar, nephew for money laundering
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, nephew Ajit Pawar and several former directors of Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank in connection with a Rs 25,000-crore loan scam. Read More
DMart Shares Gain Most Among Peers After Tax Cut, M-Cap Crosses Titan’s
Macro factors are turning in favour of India’s most efficient retailer — Avenue Supermarts. With lower tax rates, negligible debt, falling property prices and weakening competition, the owner of the DMart retail chain is perfectly placed to ramp up its store count, reports Economic Times. Avenue Supermarts’ shares have run up 17%, the highest among consumer and retail stocks, since the announcement of corporate tax cuts and have hit a record.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU